    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230701-N-BE723-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Mark Antoine Daza, from Subic Bay, Philippines, performs power-off checks on a shipboard towing tractor in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 18:02
    VIRIN: 230701-N-BE723-1003
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Towing
    Aircraft
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

