USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors

230701-N-BE723-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Mark Antoine Daza, from Subic Bay, Philippines, performs power-off checks on a shipboard towing tractor in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

