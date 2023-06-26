230701-N-FQ639-1036 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2023) Sailors park a shipboard towing tractor in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.01.2023 18:02 Photo ID: 7891864 VIRIN: 230701-N-FQ639-1036 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 3.14 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.