Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230701-N-FQ639-1012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Paul Reissner from Dumont, New Jersey, performs start-up diagnostics on a shipboard towing tractor in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 18:02
    Photo ID: 7891861
    VIRIN: 230701-N-FQ639-1012
    Resolution: 4138x2754
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Towing
    Aircraft
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT