230701-N-FQ639-1012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Paul Reissner from Dumont, New Jersey, performs start-up diagnostics on a shipboard towing tractor in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2023 18:02
|Photo ID:
|7891861
|VIRIN:
|230701-N-FQ639-1012
|Resolution:
|4138x2754
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
