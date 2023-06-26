USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain aircraft towing tractors

230701-N-FQ639-1076 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Tannerjan Brillantes, from San Mateo, California, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Adeboye Olunuga, from Jacksonville, Florida, perform diagnostics on a shipboard aircraft towing tractor in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

