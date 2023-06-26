USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Big Top Ceremony

230626-N-FQ639-2191 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 26, 2023) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), receives a gift from a Distinguish Visitor on the fantail in Da Nang, Vietnam, June 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

