USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Big Top Ceremony

230626-N-FQ639-2117 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 26, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Wilson Ebreo, from Daly City, California, poses behind the ceremonial cake in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a big top event in Da Nang, Vietnam, June 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

