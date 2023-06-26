Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Big Top Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Big Top Ceremony

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230626-N-FQ639-2282 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 26, 2023) Culinary Specialists 1st Class Jewel McLennon, from Mt. Vernon, New York, cuts rib eye in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a big top event in Da Nang, Vietnam, June 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 06:41
    Photo ID: 7889739
    VIRIN: 230626-N-FQ639-2282
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: DA NANG, VN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Big Top Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Diplomacy
    Big Top

