230626-N-FQ639-2077 DA NANG, Vietnam (June 26, 2023) Side boys stand ready on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a big top event in Da Nang, Vietnam, June 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 06:41
|Photo ID:
|7889735
|VIRIN:
|230626-N-FQ639-2077
|Resolution:
|4562x3036
|Size:
|886.95 KB
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Big Top Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT