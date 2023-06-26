Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Normandy Daily Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230621-N-LK647-1199 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 21, 2023) A view from the fantail of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) of the ship’s starboard rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) returning to the ship following a man overboard drill, June 21, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

