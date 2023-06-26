230621-N-LK647-1199 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 21, 2023) A view from the fantail of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) of the ship’s starboard rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) returning to the ship following a man overboard drill, June 21, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 04:52 Photo ID: 7889657 VIRIN: 230621-N-LK647-1274 Resolution: 6476x4317 Size: 985.49 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.