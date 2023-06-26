USS Normandy Daily Operations

230621-N-LK647-1176 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 21, 2023) Lt. (j.g.) Elise Thompson, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), left, explains boat deck procedures to midshipmen Casey Fuss, Sawyer Smith, and Carsen Prater as the ship conducts a man overboard drill, June 21, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

