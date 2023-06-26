USS Normandy Daily Operations

230621-N-LK647-1030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 21, 2023) Seaman Apprentice Derrick Franklin, foreground right, and Seaman Daniel Rodriguez, left, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), prepare to reel in the ship’s search and rescue swimmer, as the ship conducts a man overboard drill, June 21, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

