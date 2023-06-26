USS Normandy Daily Operations

230621-N-LK647-1086 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 21, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Shawn Stillson, front left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Trevion Yarbrough, front right, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), remove a rescue strop from a training dummy as the ship conducts a man overboard drill, June 21, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

