USS Normandy Daily Operations

230621-N-LK647-1126 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 21, 2023) Chief Hospital Corpsman Zachary Montanaro, second from left, and midshipmen embarked aboard the the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) observe the boat deck as the ship conducts a man overboard drill, June 21, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

