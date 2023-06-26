U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Ngeno, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering specialist, assembles radiological test equipment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2028. Ngeno was trained to collect data in the event of radiological or nuclear incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 19:54
|Photo ID:
|7889261
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-DX569-1321
|Resolution:
|5430x3879
|Size:
|12.94 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bioenvironmental engineering tests on base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
