Bioenvironmental engineering tests on base

U.S. Air Force Allan Villagram, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron water, fuel and maintenance specialist, undergoes a respirator fit test at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2023. Villagram’s respirator prevents transmission from microorganisms he may encounter doing his job. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

Date Taken: 06.28.2023
Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US