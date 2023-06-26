U.S. Air Force Allan Villagram, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron water, fuel and maintenance specialist, undergoes a respirator fit test at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2023. Villagram’s respirator prevents transmission from microorganisms he may encounter doing his job. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 19:54
|Photo ID:
|7889254
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-DX569-1316
|Resolution:
|3776x2697
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bioenvironmental engineering tests on base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT