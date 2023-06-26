Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bioenvironmental engineering tests on base [Image 2 of 8]

    Bioenvironmental engineering tests on base

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Allan Villagram, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron water, fuel and maintenance specialist, undergoes a respirator fit test at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2023. Villagram’s respirator prevents transmission from microorganisms he may encounter doing his job. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 19:54
    Photo ID: 7889254
    VIRIN: 230628-F-DX569-1316
    Resolution: 3776x2697
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bioenvironmental engineering tests on base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    355th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Bioenvironmental engineering

