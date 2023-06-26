Bioenvironmental engineering tests on base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Ngeno, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering specialist, checks his air-sampling equipment for functionality at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2023. Air samplers measure radiation in the air and could be used for nuclear detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|06.28.2023
|06.29.2023 19:54
|7889262
|230628-F-DX569-1322
|5634x4024
|12.61 MB
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|3
|2
