    Bioenvironmental engineering tests on base [Image 5 of 8]

    Bioenvironmental engineering tests on base

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aram Talavera, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering specialist, tests water cleanliness at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2023. Talavera tested the water sample for the pH and chlorine levels in the waster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    bioenvironmental engineering
    355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

