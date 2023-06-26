Bioenvironmental engineering tests on base

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES 06.28.2023 Courtesy Photo 355th Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aram Talavera, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering specialist, tests water cleanliness at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2023. Talavera tested the water sample for the pH and chlorine levels in the waster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Abbey Rieves)