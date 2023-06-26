U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aram Talavera, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering specialist, tests water cleanliness at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2023. Talavera tested the water sample for the pH and chlorine levels in the waster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 19:54
|Photo ID:
|7889259
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-DX569-1324
|Resolution:
|4556x3254
|Size:
|10.32 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bioenvironmental engineering tests on base [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
