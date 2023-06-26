U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Travis Williams, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering specialist, begins a respirator fit test at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2023. Williams used quantitative testing to make sure the respirator functioned as mandated by federal standards. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 19:54 Photo ID: 7889253 VIRIN: 230628-F-DX569-1314 Resolution: 5058x3613 Size: 8.48 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bioenvironmental engineering tests on base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.