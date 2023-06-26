Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander [Image 3 of 4]

    433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Lahrman 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 433rd Airlift Wing look on as Col. William Gutermuth, 433rd AW commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony March 5, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, 4th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mike Lahrman)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:48
    Photo ID: 7888312
    VIRIN: 230305-F-DN745-1194
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Change of command
    Alamo Wing
    433AW

