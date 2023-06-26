Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 433rd Airlift Wing look on as Col. William Gutermuth, 433rd AW commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony March 5, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, 4th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mike Lahrman)
433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander
