Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander [Image 4 of 4]

    433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2020

    Photo by Samantha Mathison 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, 4th Air Force commander, offers the 433rd Airlift Wing guidon to Col. William Gutermuth, 433rd AW commander, during a change of command ceremony March, 5, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Gutermuth was formerly the commander of the 514th Air Mobility Wing located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:48
    Photo ID: 7888313
    VIRIN: 230305-F-FS041-1148
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander
    433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander
    433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander
    433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of command
    Alamo Wing
    433AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT