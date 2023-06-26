Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, 4th Air Force commander, left, and Col. Terry McClain, former 433rd Airlift Wing commander, right, applaud Col. William Gutermuth, 433rd AW commander, center, during a change of command ceremony March, 5, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Gutermuth was formerly the commander of the 514th Air Mobility Wing located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 13:48
|Photo ID:
|7888311
|VIRIN:
|230305-F-FS041-1157
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT