Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, 4th Air Force commander, left, and Col. Terry McClain, former 433rd Airlift Wing commander, right, applaud Col. William Gutermuth, 433rd AW commander, center, during a change of command ceremony March, 5, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Gutermuth was formerly the commander of the 514th Air Mobility Wing located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 13:48 Photo ID: 7888311 VIRIN: 230305-F-FS041-1157 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.06 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.