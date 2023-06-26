Col. William Gutermuth, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony March 5, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Gutermuth received his commission through the Air Force Officer Training School program in 1992 and directly entered into the Air Force Reserve following undergraduate pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Samantha Mathison)
This work, 433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander
