433rd Airlift Wing welcomes commander

Photo By Samantha Mathison | Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, 4th Air Force commander, offers the 433rd Airlift Wing guidon...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Mathison | Brig. Gen. Derin Durham, 4th Air Force commander, offers the 433rd Airlift Wing guidon to Col. William Gutermuth, 433rd AW commander, during a change of command ceremony March, 5, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Gutermuth was formerly the commander of the 514th Air Mobility Wing located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Samantha Mathison) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas --

Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 433rd Airlift Wing welcomed Col. William Gutermuth as commander during a change of command ceremony Mar. 5.



Brig. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony.



“The Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland community is important,” Durham said. “Your support and presence here today reminds us of the vital importance of the joint team, while ensuring the mission here of rapid global mobility.”



Col. Terry McClain, who took command in March 2019, relinquished command of the wing to Durham. Gutermuth assumed command of the 433rd AW by accepting the wing guidon from Durham during the ceremony.



After accepting command, Gutermuth said that his job is to help members of the 433rd AW keep mission focus and to get resources needed to meet the Air Force Chief of Staff’s challenge to accelerate processes and change those that do not support readiness.



“As your commander, I want each of you to know that I am your number one supporter,” he said. “I want you to show up energized and proud to work, knowing that each one of us plays a critical role in protecting the safety and security of our nation. Together we will accomplish great things.”



Gutermuth was formerly the commander of the 514th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The 514th Air Mobility Wing is an associate Reserve wing comprised of 21 subordinate units that support airlift, air refueling and aeromedical evacuation missions using KC-10 Extender and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.



Gutermuth received his commission through the Air Force Officer Training School program in 1992 and directly entered into the Air Force Reserve following undergraduate pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas.



Gutermuth has served in various leadership roles throughout his career including as the Chief of Mobilization and Aviation Branches, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command Force Generation Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. While there, he managed the volunteer battle rhythm and warfighter support for over 70,000 aviation and agile combat support forces and coordinated activation requests to support war and peacetime contingencies as well as national emergencies.



He has deployed in support of operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Noble Eagle, Inherent Resolve, Freedom Sentinel and Arabian Gulf, accruing more than 350 combat flying hours. He is a command pilot with over 5,000 flight hours.