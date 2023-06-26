Military Impacted School Association visits 62d AW

A member of the Military Impacted Schools Association sits in the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 27, 2023. MISA is a national organization of school superintendents whose mission is to serve school districts with a high concentration of military children. MISA works on funding, legislation, partnerships and programs for military families on the move. Members visited JBLM and were given a mission brief from U.S. Air Force Col. David Morales, 62d Airlift Wing vice commander, and toured a C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

