    Military Impacted School Association visits 62d AW [Image 6 of 6]

    Military Impacted School Association visits 62d AW

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Senior Airman Aydan Abad, loadmaster with the 7th Airlift Squadron, poses for a photo with a member of the Military Impacted Schools Association on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 27, 2023. MISA is a national organization of school superintendents whose mission is to serve school districts with a high concentration of military children. MISA works on funding, legislation, partnerships and programs for military families on the move. Members visited JBLM and were given a mission brief from U.S. Air Force Col. David Morales, 62d Airlift Wing vice commander, and toured a C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

