Military Impacted School Association visits 62d AW

U.S. Air Force Col. David Morales, 62d Airlift Wing vice commander, briefs members of the Military Impacted School Association at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 27, 2023. MISA is a national organization of school superintendents whose mission is to serve school districts with a high concentration of military children. MISA works on funding, legislation, partnerships and programs for military families on the move. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

