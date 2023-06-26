Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Impacted School Association visits 62d AW [Image 2 of 6]

    Military Impacted School Association visits 62d AW

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Morales, 62d Airlift Wing vice commander, briefs members of the Military Impacted School Association at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 27, 2023. MISA is a national organization of school superintendents whose mission is to serve school districts with a high concentration of military children. MISA works on funding, legislation, partnerships and programs for military families on the move. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 19:01
    Photo ID: 7886690
    VIRIN: 230627-F-CP748-1001
    Resolution: 4193x2996
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Impacted School Association visits 62d AW [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17
    Military Impacted School Association visits 62d AW
    Military Impacted School Association visits 62d AW
    Military Impacted School Association visits 62d AW
    Military Impacted School Association visits 62d AW
    Military Impacted School Association visits 62d AW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    JBLM
    62AW
    Team McChord
    MISA
    Military Impacted School Association

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT