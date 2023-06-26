Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 [Image 1 of 6]

    C-17

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing sits on the flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 27, 2023. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

    This work, C-17 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

