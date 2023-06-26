Military Impacted School Association visits 62d AW

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charles Smith, loadmaster with the 8th Airlift Squadron, briefs members of the Military Impacted Schools Association at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 27, 2023. MISA is a national organization of school superintendents whose mission is to serve school districts with a high concentration of military children. MISA works on funding, legislation, partnerships and programs for military families on the move. Members visited JBLM and were given a mission brief from U.S. Air Force Col. David Morales, 62d Airlift Wing vice commander, and toured a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)
