    Barksdale Welcomes Lt. Col. Adam C. Vance [Image 6 of 6]

    Barksdale Welcomes Lt. Col. Adam C. Vance

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Zella L. Mitchell, outgoing 2nd Contracting Squadron commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Kevin M. James, left, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 27, 2023. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 15:54
    Photo ID: 7886278
    VIRIN: 230627-F-PW635-1006
    Resolution: 2144x3431
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Barksdale AFB
    Change of Command
    Strikers
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd Contracting Squadron
    2nd Mission Support Group

