Lt. Col. Zella L. Mitchell, outgoing 2nd Contracting Squadron commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Kevin M. James, left, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 27, 2023. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 15:54
|Photo ID:
|7886278
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-PW635-1006
|Resolution:
|2144x3431
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale Welcomes Lt. Col. Adam C. Vance [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
