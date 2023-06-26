Barksdale Welcomes Lt. Col. Adam C. Vance

Col. Kevin M. James, left, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, Lt. Col. Zella L. Mitchell, center, outgoing 2nd Contracting Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Adam C. Vance, right, incoming 2nd CONS , stand at the position of attention during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 27, 2023. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

