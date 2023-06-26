Barksdale Welcomes Lt. Col. Adam C. Vance

Col. Kevin M. James, left, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, and Lt. Col. Zella L. Mitchell, right, outgoing 2nd Contracting Squadron commander, stand at the position of attention during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 27, 2023. The change of command ceremony is designed to publicize to the officers, men and women of the command the absolute transfer of authority from one commander to another. (United States Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

