Barksdale Welcomes Lt. Col. Adam C. Vance

Lt. Col. Zella L. Mitchell, right, outgoing 2nd Contracting Squadron commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Kevin M. James, left, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 27, 2023. The Meritorious Service Medal may be awarded to any member of the armed forces of the United States who distinguished themselves by either outstanding achievement or meritorious service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

