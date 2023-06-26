U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023

U.S. Air Force Reserve air transportation specialists assigned to the 67th Aerial Port Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, finish unloading a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru, June 27, 2023, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Reserve Citizen Airmen are vital to our Nation’s overall military success to defend our homeland against peer and near-peer threats and to help ensure our partner nations’ militaries have United States’ support when they need it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

