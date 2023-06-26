A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft, assigned to the 439th Airlift Wing, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, arrives and prepares to unload cargo at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru, June 27, 2023 during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 13:15 Photo ID: 7885778 VIRIN: 230627-F-IZ285-2005 Resolution: 8075x5383 Size: 21.12 MB Location: LIMA, PE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.