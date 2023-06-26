Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023 [Image 4 of 10]

    U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023

    LIMA, PERU

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy loadmaster, assigned to the 439th Airlift Wing, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, prepares to unload cargo at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru, June 27, 2023 during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 13:15
    Photo ID: 7885779
    VIRIN: 230627-F-IZ285-2000
    Resolution: 8066x5377
    Size: 23.74 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023
    U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023
    U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023
    U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023
    U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023
    U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023
    U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023
    U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023
    U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023
    U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #C-5
    #Westover
    #AFSOUTH
    #RS23
    #ResoluteSentinel
    #ResoluteSentinel23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT