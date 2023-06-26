U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023

A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft, assigned to the 439th Airlift Wing, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, arrives and unloads firetrucks at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru, June 27, 2023 during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. The 439th Airlift Wing is capable of providing worldwide air movement of troops, supplies, equipment and medical patients. Support units provide communications, engineering, logistical, medical and security requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

