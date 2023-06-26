U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft supports Resolute Sentinel 2023

Air Force Reserve air transportation specialists assigned to the 67th Aerial Port Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, offload a jet fuel truck and two firetrucks from a C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru, June 27, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

