U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steve O’Neal, 57th Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, packs a parachute during exercise Vanguard Rescue 23 at Kapur Air Base, Denmark, June 14, 2023. Vanguard Rescue 23 is a Denmark led bi-lateral exercise primarily focused on personnel recovery and joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bethany La Ville)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2013
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 04:01
|Photo ID:
|7885165
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-YQ866-1108
|Resolution:
|6342x4233
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|DK
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57th Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment at Vanguard Rescue 23 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Bethany Laville, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
