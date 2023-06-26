Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment at Vanguard Rescue 23 [Image 1 of 9]

    57th Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment at Vanguard Rescue 23

    DENMARK

    03.11.2013

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bethany Laville 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tanner Turner, 57th Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, packs a parachute after a U.S. and Danish special forces integrated training mission at Kapur Air Base, Denmark, June 14, 2023. Exercise Vanguard Rescue 23 is a personnel recovery training event aimed at building partner nation capabilities and enhancing interoperability with our European Allies and partners while developing opportunities for strategic access throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bethany La Ville)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2013
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 04:01
    Photo ID: 7885139
    VIRIN: 230614-F-YQ866-1029
    Resolution: 6588x4397
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: DK
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    AFE
    Vanguard Rescue 23

