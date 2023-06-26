Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment at Vanguard Rescue 23 [Image 9 of 9]

    57th Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment at Vanguard Rescue 23

    DENMARK

    03.11.2013

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bethany Laville 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steve O’Neal, 57th Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, packs a parachute after U.S. and Danish special forces members conducted integrated jump training at Kapur Air Base, Denmark, June 14, 2023. The 57 RQS frequently conducts exercises alongside Arctic Allies and partners, which hones the collective ability to provide personnel recovery in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bethany La Ville)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2013
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 04:01
    AFE
    Vanguard Rescue 23

