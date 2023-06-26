57th Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment at Vanguard Rescue 23

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Blee, 57th Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, packs a parachute after U.S. and Danish special forces members conducted integrated jump training at Kapur Air Base, Denmark, June 14, 2023. Working alongside European Allies and partners form the backbone to building partner nation capabilities, enhancing interoperability, and developing opportunities for strategic access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bethany La Ville)

