57th Rescue Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment at Vanguard Rescue 23

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Blee, 57th Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, packs a parachute after a U.S. and Danish special forces integrated training mission at Kapur Air Base, Denmark, June 14, 2023. Exercise Vanguard Rescue 23 is a personnel recovery training event aimed at building partner nation capabilities and enhancing interoperability with our European Allies and partners while developing opportunities for strategic access throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bethany La Ville)

