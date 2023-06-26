Master Sgt. David De Rivera, 920th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, gives a safety briefing during a CATM qualification course at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, on June 1, 2023. CATM teaches all Airmen, from those with no weapons experience to those with years of experience, how to correctly and safely use different types of firearms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 12:49
|Photo ID:
|7883742
|VIRIN:
|230601-F-UG813-1028
|Resolution:
|5358x2853
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Course [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Darius SostreMiroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT