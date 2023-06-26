Master Sgt. Jacqueline Salazar, 920th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation function superintendent, lies in the prone position during an M-4 rifle combat arms training and maintenance qualification course at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, on June 1, 2023. CATM teaches all Airmen, from those with no weapons experience to those with years of experience, how to correctly and safely use different types of firearms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 12:49 Photo ID: 7883740 VIRIN: 230601-F-UG813-1013 Resolution: 4744x2379 Size: 2.44 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Course [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Darius SostreMiroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.