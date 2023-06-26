Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Course [Image 3 of 7]

    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Course

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Darius SostreMiroir 

    920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing lie in the prone position during an M-4 rifle combat arms training and maintenance qualification course at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, on June 1, 2023. CATM teaches all Airmen, from those with no weapons experience to those with years of experience, how to correctly and safely use different types of firearms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    This work, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Course [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Darius SostreMiroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAR
    920th RQW
    920th SFS

