Senior MSgt. Javier Matos, 920th Logistics Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, lies in the prone position during an M-4 rifle combat arms training and maintenance qualification course at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, on June 1, 2023. CATM teaches all Airmen, from those with no weapons experience to those with years of experience, how to correctly and safely use different types of firearms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 12:49 Photo ID: 7883741 VIRIN: 230601-F-UG813-1022 Resolution: 6048x3602 Size: 4.25 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Course [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Darius SostreMiroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.