Master Sgt. Jacqueline Salazar, 920th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation function superintendent, reviews her combat arms training and maintenance qualification course target sheet at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, on June 1, 2023. CATM teaches all Airmen, from those with no weapons experience to those with years of experience, how to correctly and safely use different types of firearms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)
