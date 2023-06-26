Col. Joseph Coughlin, left, 8th Mission Support Group commander, gives the 8th Security Forces Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Daniel Minnocci, 8th SFS incoming commander, during the 8th SFS Change of Command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2023. Minnocci assumed command of the 8th SFS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Jesse Goens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 23:51 Photo ID: 7882616 VIRIN: 230614-F-YG789-3005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.94 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.