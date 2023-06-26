8th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command

Col. Joseph Coughlin, left, 8th Mission Support Group commander, accepts the guidon from Lt. Col. Jesse Goens, 8th Security Forces Squadron outgoing commander, during the 8th SFS Change of Command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2023. Goens relinquished command of the 8th SFS to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Daniel Minnocci. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

