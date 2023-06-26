8th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. Daniel Minnocci, 8th Security Forces Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute during the 8th SFS Change of Command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2023. Minnocci, 8th SFS incoming commander, assumed command of the 8th SFS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Jesse Goens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

