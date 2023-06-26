Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    8th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Daniel Minnocci, 8th Security Forces Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute during the 8th SFS Change of Command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2023. Minnocci, 8th SFS incoming commander, assumed command of the 8th SFS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Jesse Goens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    8th SFS
    change of command
    8th Security Forces Squadron
    Defender

